Quilter Plc Invests $2.13 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Quilter Plc owned 0.07% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 5,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of EAT opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,025.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.