Quilter Plc Purchases 23,114 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

