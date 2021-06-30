Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $453.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

