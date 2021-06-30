Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

