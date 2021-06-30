Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Atrion worth $29,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Atrion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atrion by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ATRI stock opened at $609.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.31. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

