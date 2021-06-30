Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $28,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

