Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.56 Million Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 699,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.91% of SunCoke Energy worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 306.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 632,100 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

