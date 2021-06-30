Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.87 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Green Plains worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

