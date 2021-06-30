Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Henry Schein worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

HSIC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

