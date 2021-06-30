Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.76% of Ituran Location and Control worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 422,143 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.