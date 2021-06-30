Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $28.47 Million Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,657,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,935.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

