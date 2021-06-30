Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,052,900 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQN. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

