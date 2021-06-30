Rexel’s (RXEEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexel presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RXEEY remained flat at $$21.00 during trading on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

