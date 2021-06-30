Royal Bank of Canada Increases Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to C$25.00

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LGO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LGO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 6,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,713. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

