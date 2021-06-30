Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

