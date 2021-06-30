Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 174,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

