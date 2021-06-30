Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.