Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $5.00 Per Share

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Security National Financial’s previous — dividend of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $169.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

