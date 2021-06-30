Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Expands By 130.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 416,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.98.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
