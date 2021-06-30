Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Declines By 63.0%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics, and cannabinoid-infused product lines; hand-made skin care lines; CBD-infused topical creams; therapeutic relief balms; sport pain CBD tinctures; CBD-infused soaks; CBD-infused roll-ons and healing sticks; THC flowers; balanced THC and CBD flowers; and cannabinoid-infused carbonated beverages.

