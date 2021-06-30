Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Grows By 122.0%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AFLYY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

