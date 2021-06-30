Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Grows By 113.3%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CapitaLand in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLDY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 20,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57. CapitaLand has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.