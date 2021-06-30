Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 53.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 43,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLLNY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

