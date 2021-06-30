Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Expands By 133.3%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNAF remained flat at $$21.39 during trading on Wednesday. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

