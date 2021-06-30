Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Grows By 105.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 823,170 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,047,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 300,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.