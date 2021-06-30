Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Grows By 145.2%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datasea by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTSS stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 170.36% and a negative net margin of 295.89%.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

