Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 137.5%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967. Disco has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

