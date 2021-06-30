Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Grows By 133.8%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Enova Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Enova Systems alerts:

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.