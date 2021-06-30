Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Grows By 133.8%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ENVS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Enova Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Enova Systems
