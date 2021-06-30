Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Increases By 106.7%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GNT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,814. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.