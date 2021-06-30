Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Drops By 51.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 20,037,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,787,744. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Gerdau by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

