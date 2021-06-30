Short Interest in Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Declines By 61.9%

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of AASP opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45. Global Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.05.
Global Acquisitions Company Profile
