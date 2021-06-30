Short Interest in Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Declines By 61.9%

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AASP opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45. Global Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

