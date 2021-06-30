Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 51.9%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 85,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GER traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 50,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,510. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.