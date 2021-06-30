Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Expands By 137.2%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HCYT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,330,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,267. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

