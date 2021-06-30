Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Declines By 59.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 444,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 167,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,757. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.