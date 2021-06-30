Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Declines By 59.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 444,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of ICD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 167,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,757. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.
