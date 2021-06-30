Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Grows By 125.0%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

Shares of PTXKY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.