Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in June

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCGLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 66,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,017. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

