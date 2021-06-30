Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SLDB stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

