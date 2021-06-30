Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 65,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 446,958 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

