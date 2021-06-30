STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$1.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

SNVVF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF remained flat at $$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

