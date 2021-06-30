Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after buying an additional 96,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

