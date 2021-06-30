Syscoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.59 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Syscoin has a market cap of $66.12 million and $2.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,833,160 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.