TD Securities Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

