TD Securities Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

TFII traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.04. TFI International has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

