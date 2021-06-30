Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,922. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

