Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 1,284,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,112. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.