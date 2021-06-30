Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $133.96. 46,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.