TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

