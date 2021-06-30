The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,034.57 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.32 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,087.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,589 shares of company stock valued at $45,401,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.