The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

