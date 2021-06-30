The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The New York Times has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of The New York Times stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. 880,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,436. The New York Times has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

